Air Chief, CJCSC pledge to defend country’s airspace from any threat

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters related to operational preparedness and progress of Pakistan Air Force were discussed, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee appreciated the professional expertise and determination of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Air Staff also pledged to defend the Pakistani airspace from any threat.

It is worth mentioning that the PAF, responding to Indian aggression, had shot down their fighter jets in the broad daylight on Feb 27 and captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthanam who was later returned to India as a goodwill gesture.

