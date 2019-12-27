Air chief felicitates PAC on producing first batch of JF-17 in record time

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has congratulated Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation(CATIC) on successful accomplishment of 2019 production target and completing first eight dual-seat JF-17 aircraft in record time of five months, ARY News reported.

According to the PAF spokesperson, Mujahid Anwar said that serial production of dual-seat variant is a landmark development for JF-17 program and a true manifestation of everlasting friendship between both the friendly countries.

He said that JF-17 Thunder is the backbone of PAF which has been battle proven during operation Swift Retort.

The spokesperson said that the first batch of eight dual seat JF-17 aircraft rolled out from PAC Kamra, on Friday which is an another remarkable milestone of PAC.

To mark this momentous occasion, a grand ceremony was held at Aircraft Manufacturing Factory, Kamra.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Executive Vice President of Chinese Aviation Industries Hao Zhaoping also attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

Highlighting the time tested friendship between China and Pakistan; the Chinese ambassador said the JF-17 is a testimony of Sino-Pak friendship and mutual cooperation.

On the occasion, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation also signed an agreement for co-production of Chinese commercial aircraft.

