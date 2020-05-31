PK-8303 crash: Technical work on plane’s black box to begin on June 2

KARACHI: The investigation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi is nearing completion as Airbus experts have collected all important evidence to complete their probe, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a tweet from France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), “the mission on site is about to be completed”.

The tweet also said that “technical work on FDR and CVR” of the ill-fated aircraft would begin in France on June 2.

(2/2) ⚠️ Accident @Airbus #A320 AP-BLD @Official_PIA / technical work on FDR & CVR will start at @BEA_Aero 02/06/20 / @BEA_aero thanks a lot AAIB from Pakistan for the coordination, organization and support provided.#PIA8303 — BEA ✈️ 🚁🛩 🇫🇷 (@BEA_Aero) May 30, 2020

The investigators after their final visits would leave the country via a special plane on Monday. They would take away flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder with them to decode it.

Representatives of the Pakistani team probing the incident, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and PIA officials would also accompany the foreign team.

During the investigations, the team has utilized both modern technologies and adopted traditional ways to look into the incident.

The PIA authorities have provided the team with all documents needed to probe the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that a team of 11 French experts had landed in Karachi on a special Airbus 338 on May 23 and visited the location of the plane crash in Karachi.

Moreover, the investigation team had inspected different equipment at the radar room besides witnessing the process of landing and take-off of the planes.

Except for two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead. However, no resident of the Model Colony’s Jinnah Garden, where the plane crashed, was among the deceased.

