KARACHI: A 11-member team of Airbus company comprising French experts has completed its investigations at the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident, ARY NEWS reported.

During the investigations, the team has utilized both modern technologies and adopted traditional ways to look into the incident.

After concluding the probe, joint deliberations will also be made on the findings of the investigations between the Air France and PIA officials. They would discuss the findings that shed light on possible reasons behind the plane crash incident.

The French experts would revisit the incident site on the last day of their stay in the country. The team would also visit runway, radar centre and control and approach centre before leaving the country.

The PIA authorities have provided the team with all documents needed to probe the matter.

The investigators after their final visits would leave the country via special plane on June 01. They would take away flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder with them to decode it.

Representatives of the Pakistani team probing the incident, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and PIA officials would also accompany the foreign team.

Read More: PK-8303 attempted to land at Karachi airport before crash, say investigators

It is pertinent to mention here that a team of 11 French experts had landed in Karachi on a special Airbus 338 on May 23 and visited the location of the plane crash in Karachi.

Moreover, the investigation team had inspected different equipment at the radar room besides witnessing the process of landing and take-off of the planes.

Except for two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead. However, no resident of the Model Colony’s Jinnah Garden, where the plane crashed, was among the deceased.

Comments

comments