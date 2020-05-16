All airlines to charge same fares for domestic flight operations: PIA

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday said that all airlines operating domestic flights from Pakistan airports will be charging similar fares, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving details amid speculations over increased fares charged from airlines for special domestic flights, the PIA spokesman said that one-way ticket of any Lahore or Islamabad-bound flight from Karachi would cost Rs 22,826 including all taxes.

“One-way ticket of a Peshawar-bound flight from Karachi would cost upto Rs 22,108 inclusive of all taxes,” he said.

The spokesman further added that one way ticket of Quetta-bound flight from Karachi or Islamabad or Lahore-bound flights from Quetta would cost Rs 14,448 including taxes.

The PIA spokesman said that all airlines have decided to charge an equal amount from the passengers in terms of tickets after consultation with the government. The purpose of detailing tickets’ fares for domestic flights was aimed to ensure avoiding overcharging, he said.

He further said that the masses could easily book their tickets from PIA offices or its website.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has finalised arrangements for the resumption of the domestic flights in the country from today (Saturday).

Awareness banners about social distancing have been placed at the Karachi International airport’s domestic lounge. The marks to ensure at least two-meter distance between the passengers have been made visible for the flyers.

Wearing mask has been declared mandatory for the passengers entering the airport, while to ensure social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Airport Security Force (ASF) has been issued guidelines, the spokesperson of the CAA said.

