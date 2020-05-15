Govt approves partial resumption of domestic flights

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national flight carrier, PIA along with private airlines have officialy notified resumption of domestic flights starting from May 16, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the first phase of flight resumption will see 20% flight capacity and will gradually be increased according to the coronavirus situation of the country.

The flight operations will take place at five major airports in the country during phase of resumption.

Director Air Transport issed a notice to airmen (NOTAM) in this regard today entailing that the flights will continue operations till June 30.

A total of 68 flights will depart from Jinnah International Airport Karachi while Islamabad airport will see 32 flights depart.

32 flights will take off from Lahore airport while 4 are scheduled to take passengers from Peshawar airport to various parts in the country.

Six flights are also scheduled to fly off from Quetta, Balochistan.

The flights must adhere to all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and must fly with fewer passengers than in normal circumstances.

