Private airline permitted to operate chartered flights: CAA

KARACHI: A private airline, SereneAir, has been issued a licence to operate chartered flights in and outside Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that SereneAir will be permitted to operate domestic and international chartered flights.

The aviation authority’s air transportation department issued a certificate to the private airline.

After the issuance of the licence, SereneAir will be eligible to run chartered flights. According to CAA spokesperson, the licence issued to the airline validated till October 24 this year.

In March, the privately owned Pakistani airline, SereneAir, had all set to launch flight operations for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A spokesperson of the airline had made the announced said that the company obtained two A-330 Airbus and one Boeing 737-800 for the international flight operations. He revealed future plans that the airline will buy two more A-330 in the month of March.

However, the nation-wide flight operations came to a halt due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic which shut all airlines to resume air operations in and outside the country.

