SereneAir all set to launch flight operations for Saudi Arabia, UAE  

ISLAMABAD: SereneAir, a privately owned Pakistani airline, has all set to launch flight operations for Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

According to the details, SereneAir will commence its flight operations from Pakistan to Jeddah in April 2020 and later the airline will expand its operation to Medina city and the UAE.

A spokesperson of the airline said that they have obtained two A-330 Airbus and one Boeing 737-800 for the international flight operations. He added that the airline will buy two more A-330 this month.

Under the new aviation policy, private airlines are being facilitated for international flight operation, a spokesperson of CAA said.

Read More: Federal cabinet greenlights launching of new airline: sources

Earlier on January 14, the federal cabinet meeting, under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan had given approval of various decisions including launching a new airline.

The federal cabinet had been summoned to discuss the 16-point agenda besides reviewing national and global developments. The recent escalation between the US and Iran had also come under discussion.

Sources had said that the cabinet members okayed the launching of a new airline, AirSial, as well as green lighted the agreement of Pak-Saudi air services.

