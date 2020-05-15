PESHAWAR: A flight of Qatar Airways landed at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar carrying 250 Pakistanis stranded in Doha on Friday, ARY News reported.

The national airline is consistently serving the nationals trapped in foreign countries due to suspension of the flight operations following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The flight was disinfected properly by the CAA staff and passengers were shifted to quarantine facility after screening and taking samples for the coronavirus tests.

Yesterday, a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 249 passengers on board landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Read more: Fresh travel advisory eases quarantine restrictions on passengers

249 Pakistanis had returned home from Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh through a special flight landed in Lahore. Four dead bodies have also arrived in Pakistan, whereas, all passengers were shifted to different isolation centres.

Upon the arrival of the flight of the national airlines, the dead bodies were handed over the relatives by the airport authorities.

According to the airport’s administration, 43 passengers were shifted to Hotel One Garden Town, 50 to Kala Shah Kaku Hostel Campus, 50 to Virsa Hotel, 67 to OBAN Hotel and 21 to Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel.

Comments

comments