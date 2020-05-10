Fresh travel advisory eases quarantine restrictions on passengers

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday issued a fresh travel advisory for international flights operated in the country, exempting passengers testing negative for coronavirus from quarantine at government facility or a hotel, ARY NEWS reported.

The aviation authorities issued revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be implemented from May 11 to May 30.

Under the new SOPs issued by the CAA, the obligation on the passengers travelling from abroad to stay at a government-managed quarantine facility or a hotel, on their own expense, is eased.

Now those who would test negative for coronavirus will be exempted from the quarantine restriction and would be allowed to stay at their homes for 14 days under self-isolation.

However, in case of testing positive for COVID-19, the passenger would be bound to choose between the government-run quarantine facility or a hotel.

“Even after testing positive, the passenger could be allowed to self-isolate at his home if his health condition does not deteriorate,” the SOPs read.

However, no passenger would be allowed to travel from one province to another in case of testing positive for the virus.

In another decision today, the government has announced to continue the ban on domestic flights in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) extended its ban on domestic flights for the next three days. The notification stated that domestic flights will be banned till May 13, 11:59 pm.

Earlier, the ban had been imposed till May 10, however, special flights and chartered planes were being given exemption to operate in Pakistan after the special permission of the government.

