Govt decides continuation of ban on domestic flights

KARACHI: The federal government has decided to continue the ban on domestic flights in wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) extended its ban on domestic flights for the next three days. The notification stated that domestic flights will be banned till May 13, 11:59 pm.

Earlier, the ban had been imposed till May 10, however, special flights and chartered planes were being given exemption to operate in Pakistan after the special permission of the government.

On May 7, the aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said that it has been decided in the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to resume domestic flight operations.

However, the government had decided to extend the suspension of domestic flight operation till May 10.

Director Air Transport CAA has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding extension in the suspension of domestic flight operations.

“As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Sunday, May 10, 2020.

