Govt extends suspension of domestic flight operation till May 10

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operation till May 10, 2020, ARY News reported.

Director Air Transport CAA has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding extension in the suspension of domestic flight operations.

“As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Sunday, May 10, 2020.

As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) May 7, 2020

“Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged.”

Earlier, the CAA extended the ban on domestic flights till May 7.

Read More: Pakistan extends International flight suspension till May 15

The decision was taken after the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), held in Islamabad today, has announced the suspension of domestic flights across the country.

It may be noted that the aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to resume domestic flight operations.

Comments

comments