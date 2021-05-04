No exiting Karachi airport until Covid report’s negative, CAA tells passengers
KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has Tuesday rolled out new conditions for all the passengers traveling to Karachi that they take mandatory rapid Covid test before exiting Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.
It is imposed that before exiting the airport they must determine their Covid status and upon testing positive they quarantine themselves on their own expense in a nearby airport hotel.
According to the details on the development, all the passengers who flew today in Karachi from Sharjah had to take the tests today by the special stalls put up by health department teams.
The passengers will only be allowed to step into the city once they test negative of the novel coronavirus.
READ: NCOC decides closure of trade activities, markets and tourism
Separately today on the Covid front, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to close all kind of trade activities, shops, markets and tourism due to the rise in coronavirus cases.
A session was held under the chair of Asad Umar and Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan today.