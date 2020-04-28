Airports’ staff to be provided with PPE, PIA CEO Arshad Malik  

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Tuesday announced to provide relief for the low grade airline employees during coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The PIA CEO announced that there would be no deduction from the salaries of the PIA employees serving in group one to four. “The airline employees will also be provided with Iftari allowance,” he said.

Arshad Malik while lauding the PIA staffers who were performing their national duty in difficult times said that all staffers serving at the airports will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that three more crew members of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been diagnosed as positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The affected flight attendants were put into quarantine in a local hotel in Islamabad for two days upon return from Manchester on board a repatriation flight. During this period, they took a test for the virus, which turned out to be positive.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier confirmed the news saying they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, on April 12, a PIA pilot had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to PIA’s general manager medical service, the pilot had operated a special flight from Pakistan to Toronto, Canada on 2nd of April and had arrived homeland on 8th of this month.

He maintained that the pilot was screened for the virus upon arrival, adding that the test results of the pilot came out positive and he was declared as infected.

Comments

comments