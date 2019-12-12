ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leader and senior lawyer, Aitzaz Ahsan has denounced the act of lawyers who attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Speaking to ARY News program Eleventh Hour, Aitzaz termed lawyers’ violence a “shameful” act and added that the many lawyers among the protesters who would be contesting elections in January.

“They are destroying defaming the legal fraternity and my head is bowed with shame. They shouldn’t be allowed to contest the polls, nor should anyone vote for them,” he added.

Read more: Two separate FIRs registered against lawyers over PIC clash

The senior lawyer said the Punjab Bar Council should have not given the strike call.

Holding the government responsible over the act, Aitzaz Ahsan said the government had to take action, when the lawyers were marching to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, in large number.

A violent clash that erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors on Wednesday left at least four people injured when the charged lawyers stormed into the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.

