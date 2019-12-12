Two separate FIRs registered against lawyers over PIC clash

LAHORE: Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the two FIRs, one each on behalf of police and doctors, were registered at the Shadman Police Station.

Sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATC) and vandalizing public and private property were made part of the FIRs. According to the FIRs, the lawyers were allegedly involved in torturing police officials, aerial firing and setting a police vehicle on fire.

Read more: At Least Six Patients Lose Life As Lawyers Storm Lahore Hospital, Attack Doctors

The lawyers were allegedly involved damaging machinery and equipment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Earlier, a violent clash that erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors on Wednesday left at least four people injured when the charged lawyers stormed into the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.

Read more: PM Imran Khan has sought a report of PIC incident within 24 hrs: SAPM Awan

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took serious notice of the incident. He directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and Secretary Specialised Health Education to submit an inquiry report.

Comments

comments