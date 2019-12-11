PM Imran Khan has sought a report of PIC incident within 24 hrs: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Asahiq Awan on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack of a contingent of lawyers on Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

Addressing a press conference on the unfortunate incident that occurred today, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the chief secretary and inspector general of Punjab police within 24 hours.

She said that those who took law in their own hands would be brought to book and be dealt with swiftly and in accordance.

Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemned the torture on provincial information minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, ransacking of hospital and harassing the relatives of the patients were highly regrettable acts.

She said that lawlessness would not be tolerated at any cost and those wearing black coats would have to respect the law.

Earlier in the day, Provincial Minister for Information, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan in a joint press conference with other government dignitaries apprised the media over the development and the reason why he was beaten by lawyers after reaching on-site.

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan revealed that the lawyer who laid the first hand on him has been detected and verified, “he is a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, an advocate from their inner circle.”

“The incident, chaos, anarchy and the attack on me were all planned and executed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) claimed the Minister for Information.

