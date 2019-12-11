Maryam Nawaz to remain at ECL, says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has made it clear that the government will not remove Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and won’t allow her to go abroad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking to ARY News program Power Play, Faisal Vawda said that the cabinet has decided not to remove Maryam’s name from the ECL and added that Nawaz Sharif was given facilitated on medical grounds. “Maryam is not ill”, he continued.

The minister said rich prisoners enjoying facilities in the jail, while poor facing hardships. “This time if the name is removed from the ECL then we will challenge it in the courts.”

He said the institutions are freely working and the PTI government does not have any Saif-ur-Rehman.

Earlier on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the federal government’s review committee to decide Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s application for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) within seven days.

Read more: LHC asks govt to decide about Maryam Nawaz’s ECL matter within seven days

Maryam on Saturday, had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking its directives for the government to strike her name off the no-fly list so she can travel abroad to take care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

She through her lawyer Amjad Pervez filed the petition which states she wishes to travel abroad for six weeks.

The PML-N leader said her father’s health condition is beyond description, due to which she was under a lot of mental stress.

Maryam Nawaz had pleaded with the court to let her travel abroad for six weeks and direct the authorities to return her passport.

Comments

comments