LAHORE: A two member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday will take up the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two member-bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will hear the case.

Maryam on Saturday, had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking its directives for the government to strike her name off the no-fly list so she can travel abroad to take care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

She through her lawyer Amjad Pervez filed the petition which states she wishes to travel abroad for six weeks.

The Ministry of Interior, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman are among those cited as respondents in the petition.

Read more: Time to minus Maryam Nawaz has arrived, predicts Jahangir Tareen

The petition argues that Maryam Nawaz’s name was placed on the ECL without affording her an opportunity of fair hearing. The ex-premier’s daughter stated in the plea that she has been appearing before courts for the past one and a half year.

After her mother’s death, she said she tends to her father who largely relies on her in case of ailment.

The PML-N leader said her father’s health condition is beyond description, due to which she was under a lot of mental stress.

Maryam Nawaz pleaded with the court to let her travel abroad for six weeks and direct the authorities to return her passport.

Comments

comments