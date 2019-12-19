ISLAMABAD: “A live person can be hanged but not a dead body under the law of the land,” seasoned lawyer Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan commented while referring a judge’s words in the verdict against Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The remarks by the judges could provide basis for an appeal (against the decision), he said.

The special court has released a detailed verdict of the case on Thursday (today).

On December 17, the special court had awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case against him.

“An inquiry should be initiated against the judge who has written this order,” Aitzaz Ahsan said. The legal capability of the judge should also be taken into account who has written this judgment,” he further said.

Talking on his reference in the verdict, Aitzaz Ahsan said that General Kayani had telephoned him during the lawyers protest, he had only requested me to wind up the march.

“A judge talking about hanging the dead body at ‘D-Chowk’, while another judge attributing wrong things to me,” veteran lawyer said.

The Supreme Court should take suo moto notice of the special court’s verdict, Aitzaz said.

Aitzaz Ahsan also said that a case could have been filed against Shaukat Aziz in Steel Mills case. He misguided Pervez Musharraf against judiciary, he added.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Pervez Musharraf.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Pervez Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

Comments

comments