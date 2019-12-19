Verdict of Pervez Musharraf’s death penalty challenged in SC

KARACHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry that challenged the special court’s verdict of the death penalty against former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The petitioner said that high treason act did not apply on Pervez Musharraf and Article 6 has been converted into 18th constitutional amendment. It further stated that the former president had imposed the state of emergency in 2007, whereas, the 18th amendment was made in 2010.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It added the law and constitution were not breached in the Musharraf’s era as he had given legal and constitutional status to his rulership through organising a referendum.

Read: Special court issues detailed judgement in Musharraf high treason case

The petition stated that Article 6 could not be implemented on a person who has not violated any law. The petition also sought SC to summon all records related to the case from the special court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special court has also released a detailed verdict of the high treason case today (Thursday). The certified copy of the verdict comprises 169 pages, was handed over to the counsel of Pervez Musharraf and officials of the interior ministry.

On December 17, the special court had awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf yesterday in the high treason case against him.

Read: Army expresses concern over special court’s verdict in Musharraf treason case

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf. The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

Comments

comments