ISLAMABAD: The Special Court on Thursday issued detailed judgement in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The certified copy of the verdict comprises 169 pages, was handed over to the counsel of Pervez Musharraf and officials of the interior ministry.

According to the detailed verdict, Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Kareem awarded death sentence to the former president, while another member of the bench Justice Nazir Akbar had wrote a dissenting note and announced to set Pervez Musharraf free of the charges.

“The prosecution team failed to prove charges against the former president”, Justice Nazir Akbar’s dissenting note reads.

Musharraf was provided ample time to appear before the court and record his statement from beginning of the case in 2013 till 2019, but he failed to appeared.

“The judgement was pronounced in absentia of the accused after declaring him absconder”, the judgement reads.

Justice Waqar in his remarks said to transport Musharraf’s body to Islamabad’ D-Chowk, if he expires before his punishment.

Earlier, the registrar of the special court had said, the verdict would not be provided to the media, it would only be provided to the counsel of former president.

On Tuesday, special court awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against the former President and Military Chief.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Charges Against Musharraf

The former president is accused of treason under Article 6 for suspending, subverting and abrogating the Constitution, imposing an emergency in the country in November 2007 and detaining judges of the superior courts.

The indictment comprises five charges cited imposition of Nov 3, 2007 emergency as one of the charges against Musharraf which led to the violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.

The indictment also included the deposition of superior court judges and the suspension of fundamental rights among the list of charges.

