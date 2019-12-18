‘I was not given fair trial in treason case’: Pervez Musharraf

DUBAI: Expressing grave concerns over the verdict against him in a high treason case, former president general (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Wednesday said that he was denied the fundamental right of self-defence in the case, ARY News reported.

Terming the verdict skeptical, Pervez Musharraf said that he was not given a chance to record his testimony before the probe committee and the special commission.

In a video message, the former president noted that he heard the sentence awarded to him by the special court via television.

Raising questions over the verdict, he said that the due legal process was not followed deliberately in the case.

The former general said that he was given capital punishment owing to personal enmity, adding that only a single person was targeted in the case.

Pervez Musharraf said that he respects the judiciary and hoped that the court will provide him justice.

The former president said that he will announce his future strategy after consultation with his lawyers. He thanked the nation and armed forces for supporting him.

Earlier on December 17, the special court had awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth had decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf.

The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours. The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

