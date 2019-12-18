Detailed verdict on Musharraf treason case expected tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources close to the government quarters have revealed that a detailed judgment on the highly sought after Pervez Musharraf high treason verdict will be announced tomorrow, Thursday, ARY News reported.

Yesterday, a special court awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against the former President and Military Chief.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013.

Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

Earlier, former president Pervez Musharraf consented to record his statement under section 342 in breach of constitution case against him.

A counsel of Musharraf submitted a petition in the special court today.

