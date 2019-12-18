Mayor Karachi meets ailing Pervez Musharraf in Dubai

DUBAI: Muthaida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar met former president Pervez Musharraf at private hospital in Dubai, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the MQM-P leaders including Haider Abbas Rizvi and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar met ex-Army Chief Pervez Musharraf and inquired about his health.

The MQM-P leaders prayed for the quick recovery of the former president. Both leaders expressed concern over the verdict given by special court against him in treason case and assured him of MQM-P’s full support.

The ailing Musharraf thanked the MQM-P delegation for their support.

Earlier on Tuesday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui raised concern over special court’s verdict in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

“A man who served the country for many years is being called as a traitor while other leaders who plundered national kitty and fled the country were declared loyal, said MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddique in a statement.

The special court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

