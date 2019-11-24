AJK, GB have huge potential for business investment: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that he is hopeful about attracting huge investment in AJK and GB.

He was talking to delegations from Azad Jammu-Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in Islamabad.

The Minister said Prime Minister has a special vision regarding development of tourism sector.

He said that a number of foreign investment companies, groups institutions are expressing their deep interest for investment in GB.

He also mentioned that a foreign company is likely to invest up to 100 Million dollars in GB in near future.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that present government is also making huge efforts for development of infrastructure in the area.

The Minister said that he encouraged the kashmiri community to come forward and play their due role in development of AJK.

He said that AJK has great potential in tourism and investors are heading towards Pakistan who wanted to benefit from the transparent policies of the government.

