CPEC projects Pakistan’s primary priority: SAPM Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has dubbed China Pakistan Economic Corridor as first priority of Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, SAPM Awan said this great passage will open new vistas of economic development and prosperity for not only Pakistan and China, but also for the whole region.

Not concurring with the US concerns on the project, SAPM Awan said CPEC is a guarantor to our economic development.

She said China is a long-standing and deep friend to Pakistan and it has always supported us in every hour of need.

SAPM Awan said Pak-China friendship has assumed a proverbial status and it is sweeter than honey, higher than Himalaya and deeper than oceans.

Awan said economic zones to be established under CPEC will generate job opportunities for people.

She said the commercial loans taken from China will witness remarkable reduction in the months and years to come.

