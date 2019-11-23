Chinese ambassador rejects US statement on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Saturday rejected US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells’ statement regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Pak-China relations are based on win-win cooperation and are mutually beneficial,” the Chinese envoy said while addressing the 5th CPEC Media Forum in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan,

Mr. Yao expressed astonishment over Alice Wells’ statement of higher tariff in power plants, established under CPEC.

The Chinese ambassador questioned that when in 2013, the Chinese companies were establishing power plants in Pakistan, where was the US? Why it did not invest in Pakistan’s power sector despite knowing that Pakistan was in dire need of electricity.

Read more: Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa likely to be appointed as CPEC Authority chairman

He said China has always come forward to assist Pakistan in need without any political or government differences.

He said if Pakistan is in need, China would never ask it to repay its loans in time, while on the other hand the International Monetary Fund, which is mainly governed by the West, is strict in its repayment system.

It may be noted that Wells on Thursday criticising the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had said it is not an aid to Pakistan. She alleged that the multi-billion dollar project is certain to take a toll on Pakistan’s economy at the time of the repayment of the debt and dividend in the coming years.

Comments

comments