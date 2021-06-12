AJK govt eases lockdown restrictions as Covid-19 cases decline

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday loosened lockdown restrictions as new and active COVID-19 continue to decline, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the AJK government has end the ban on inter-district public transport and allowed the resumption of transport in the districts with 50percent capacity.

The ban on indoor gatherings and congregations and marriage halls was not lifted and restaurants and hotels were directed to work as takeaways, instead of serving food on their premises.

All businesses and shops were allowed to remain open till 8pm, except on Sunday.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government last month had issued a notification regarding the imposition of complete lockdown from May 8 to 16 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Following the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the AJK government had notified the closure of all trade centres and tourism activities except the shops of essential commodities, fuel stations, medical stores and vaccination centres.

