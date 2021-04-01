Tougher restrictions imposed in AJK’s Mirpur to curb virus spread

MIRPUR, AJK: The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government has increased the COVID-19 restrictions in Mirpur city by banning all political and social gatherings, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner of AJK’s Mirpur said that the government has also banned indoor and outdoor wedding events, whereas, business centres will also remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

Other than the prescribed time, the trade centres will be allowed to function from morning till 8:00 pm.

The Mirpur DC said that Rs500 fine will be imposed on an individual for not wearing face mask.

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced banning banned both indoor and outdoor gatherings across the country on March 28.

A special session of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair took stock of the current Covid-19 situation. It ordered that “all kind of gatherings (indoor / outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the NCOC cleared.

However, weddings, including both indoor and outdoor, will be banned from 5th April onward. The provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions as per the situation on ground, the NCOC said.

The NCOC said these decisions will be implemented in districts and cities with 8% positivity percentage (three days rolling average). It will provide “updated hotspot maps” to the provinces for the enforcement of expanded lockdowns with effect from March 29.

