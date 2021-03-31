Sindh bans wedding ceremonies, reduces business timings

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday announced a set of new restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus amid the third Covid-19 wave, ARY News reported,

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the provincial government imposed a complete ban on indoor/outdoor wedding ceremonies from April 6.

It ordered that “all kinds of gatherings (indoor/outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the notification reads.

The notification reads that all markets, shopping malls and other businesses will work from 6am in the morning till 8pm.

The Sindh government also announced to shut all public parks, cinemas, shrines and imposed a ban on dine-in services at restaurants. Outdoor dining will be allowed till 10:00 pm

According to a notification issued in this regard, the following measures will be taken:

Indoor dining will be prohibited

All sports, festivals will be totally banned

Shrines, cinemas, parks and music centers shut down

All indoor activities/marriages will be prohibited.

Outdoor activities with a maximum of 300 people will be allowed till 8pm

50 percent work from home policy declared necessary

Intercity public transport to operate at 50% of capacity

The shops which are necessary will remain open for 24 hours

Last week, the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) had imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings with immediate effect. It directed that the wedding ceremony will be banned from April 5.

The NCOC said these decisions will be implemented in districts and cities with 8% positivity percentage (three days rolling average).

