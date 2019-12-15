AJK PM calls for national unity, unanimous narrative on Kashmir    

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday called for unity and unanimous narrative to effectively respond to the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing All Parties National Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad, Farooq Haider stressed the need to evolve a well thought-out strategy following practical steps to counter Indian narrative at international fora, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the current situation demands Kashmiri leadership to plead their case of right to self-determination by themselves and appraise the world through a unanimous narrative that India has usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

The prime minister said they should also inform the world that the Indian armed forces are committing massive human rights violations in the held valley to suppress their indigenous freedom movement.

Earlier on December 10, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood had briefed the diplomatic corps based in Islamabad regarding the continued human rights violations perpetrated by India in Occupied Kashmir.

He had said basic human rights are in abeyance in the held territory, with complete lock down and ban on communication.

Sohail Mahmood had said the innocent Kashmiris demanding their right to self-determination in the light of UN resolutions are being subjected to pallet guns.

