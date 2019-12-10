Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the diplomatic corps based in Islamabad regarding the continued human rights violations perpetrated by India in Occupied Kashmir.

He said basic human rights are in abeyance in the held territory, with complete lock down and ban on communication.

Sohail Mahmood said the innocent Kashmiris demanding their right to self-determination in the light of UN resolutions are being subjected to pallet guns.

He apprised the diplomats that more than one hundred thousand innocent Kashmiris have been martyred in Indian oppression.

The diplomatic corps was also shown a documentary that unveiled the Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and worldwide are observing Int’l Human Rights Day as Black Day, today (Tuesday), to draw the attention of the international community towards the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Call for observance of the day was given by the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani.

The day is being marked with complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir to condemn blatant rights violations by Indian occupied forces.

