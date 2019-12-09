FM Qureshi praises Turk President Erdogan over Kashmir stance   

ISTANBUL: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday met the Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdogan at the sidelines of the Heart of Asia Conference in Istanbul, ARY NEWS reported.

The two discussed the bilateral relations between the countries and current situation faced by the entire region.

The foreign minister conveyed congratulatory message from the top Pakistani political leadership to the Turkish President over holding the successful conference.

He also thanked Rajab Tayyab Erdogan for holding the conference and welcoming the country’s delegates with full honour in the conference.

Qureshi applauded the stance, Turkey has taken against Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir and said that Erdogan’s voice over suppression of Kashmiris at the hands of state-authorities have given them a great courage.

The Turk president also conveyed his best wishes for the President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday left for Turkey on a two-day official visit to attend the ninth Heart of Asia moot in Istanbul.

As per details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will inform the participants of the conference about the Afghan peace process and the steps taken by Pakistan for stability in the region.

He will also interact with local and international media and present Pakistan’s point of view on different regional and international issues.

The Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process — a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey launched in 2011 — has two chairs with Afghanistan as the permanent chair, and a co-chair from among the member states that shifts each year.

