AJK president urges UN to play role in stopping genocide of Kashmiris

MUZAFFARABAD: Expressing deep concerns over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan on Tuesday urged the United Nations to take practical steps to halt massacre of Muslims in the held valley, ARY News reported.

In his massage on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Masood Khan said that inhuman curfew and communication blackout continued in the held valley on the 185th consecutive day.

He said that Kashmir Solidarity Day has become an international movement against the occupied forces. The president said that the Indian troops, during curfew, were killing Muslim youth in occupied Kashmir, adding that the Indian army chief had confirmed that the troops were involved in kidnapping people in the held valley.

Underscoring the need of a corridor for the oppressed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, Masood Khan said that in principle, UN is responsible to stop massacre of Kashmiris.

Last year on December 6, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet had appealed the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to take notice of humanitarian crisis and war crimes in occupied Kashmir.

The cabinet at its meeting in Muzaffarabad, had strongly condemned unending curfew, lock-down and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and had decided to expose Indian false narrative at all available forums.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had decided not to leave the Kashmiris alone in this critical time when India unilaterally and illegally revoked Articles 370 and 35-A and conspiring to alter demography of the disputed territory by settling non-state subjects in the occupied territory.

