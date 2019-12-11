AJK president slams India for human rights violations in IoK  

LAHORE: Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that after articles 370 and 35-A, India had altered article 367 also, which was very important in determining constitutional powers between the Indian regime and the occupied Jammu and Kashmir government.

He expressed these views while speaking at a seminar on “Kashmir issue-Revocation of Articles 35 and 370 of Indian Constitution: Implications for Regional and Global Security” organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs at the Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The AJK president said that the world media was highlighting the stand of Kashmiri people in its true perspective, while voices in favor of Kashmiri people are rising in the parliaments of several countries.

He said that the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied are being condemned across the world.

Earlier on December 10, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had urged the international community to end right abuse and atrocities by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the International community to end right abuse in the occupied territory and appealed to world conscience, upholders of international law and to the UNSC to act against illegal annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

