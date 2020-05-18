Public transport fares cut by 18 to 25pc in KPK: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Adviser for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Monday said that public transport fares have been reduced by 18 to 25 percent in the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he urged transporters, bus drivers and passengers to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Govt formulated SOPs for public transport with the consultation of transport authority and commissioners. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all passengers,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced the resumption of public transport across the province from Monday.

Ajmal Wazir yesterday said the government will further ease lockdown restrictions if standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to in letter and spirit.

Speaking to media, he warned the government will have to tighten restrictions if SOPs are not followed.

Ajmal Wazir lauded the traders’ cooperation for implementation of the SOPs to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the province. He said the government has allowed public transport to resume operations under the SOPs.

The government will monitor their activities to ensure necessary precautions are taken, he maintained.

The adviser said all district administrations have been instructed to take strict action against those violating the SOPs.

