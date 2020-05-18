Goods transporters slash fares by 25 to 30pc

LAHORE: The Goods Transporters Association on Monday announced to slash fares by 25 to 30pc after decrease in diesel price, ARY News reported.

The move has been taken by the goods transporters to provide relief to the masses after reduction in diesel price.

It may be noted that on March 27, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting had decided to lift a ban on goods transport across the country in order to maintain a supply of daily use commodities.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the third meeting of the NCC to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Read more: Punjab decides in principle to reopen public transport

“There should be no shortage of daily use commodities in the country due to lockdown. The shortage of food items can create panic in the country,” said PM Khan during the meeting. Punjab govt issues transport SOPs

Punjab government on Sunday had announced to allow operations of ride-hailing services in the province from Monday (May 18) other than issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for transport services during coronavirus lockdown. According to a handout issued from the provincial transport department, the decision to allow operations of transport including ride hailing services was taken in view of facilitating masses.

