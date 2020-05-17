LAHORE: Punjab government on Sunday announced to allow operations of ride-hailing services in the province from tomorrow (Monday) other than issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for transport services during coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued from the provincial transport department, the decision to allow operations of transport including ride hailing services was taken in view of facilitating masses.

The department also announced to reduce transport fares due to a decrease in fuel prices in the country. “Air-conditioned bus fares are reduced by 20 percent while non-AC bus fares will go down by 93 paisas per kilometre,” it said.

Giving guidelines for social distancing, the department said that the transporters should ensure three-meter social distancing among the passengers while vehicles having two doors should use one for entrance and other for the exit.

It further said that after every trip, the buses should be disinfected while the passengers should also ensure using hand sanitizers and face masks during the trip.

“Adjacent seat of a passenger above 65-year-old should remain vacant,” the SOPs said adding that drivers and staffers in the bus should also use face mask.

Fever of passengers should be checked before boarding the bus while waiting and other areas of the bus terminals should be disinfected with chlorine spray, the handout said.

Further detailing the SOPs for ride-hailing services, the transport department said that it should not carry more than two passengers with both of them sitting in the back seat.

It further directed the services to not carry passengers in the red zone areas identified by the provincial authorities.

