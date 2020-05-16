Punjab govt finalises SOPs for public transport

LAHORE: The Punjab government finalised on Saturday the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of public transport across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the govt officials held a meeting with transporters and developed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming public transport services in the province.

According to the SOPs decided by the Punjab government and transporters, passengers should have a distance of at least three feet when boarding. The air conditioning should be turned off and windows should be kept open.

One passenger for every two seats, while buses will have to be disinfected after each trip.

Hand sanitiser should be made available at each terminal and face masks have been mandatory for every passenger.

Passengers will board the bus from the front entrance and exit from the back. Passengers with a fever, cough will not be allowed to board the bus.

It must be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday granted in-principle approval for resumption of public transport across the province.

In a report presented to the chief minister, it was stated that the common man had to face hardships because of suspension of public transport as part of preventive measures to stem the spread of the virus.

It stressed the need for restoration of public transport to provide relief to the public as well as transporters.

