Govt hints resumption of inter-provincial transport, train service: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to further relax the restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown across the country and hinted to resume inter-provincial transport and train service, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet members showed agreement to further ease coronavirus lockdown measures during the latest session chaired by PM Imran Khan today.

During the meeting, PM Khan remarked that he was not in favour of imposing lockdown from the very first day, however, the federal government will further remove restrictions.

The premier hinted to resume inter-provincial public transport and train service in the next phase. He said that consultations will be held with all provinces for the resumption of transport facilities to the nationals.

“We are mainly focused to convince people to strict follow standard operating procedures (SOP) and adopt all precautionary measures [against COVID-19 pandemic].”

Sources added that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Asif Saleem Bajwa sought funds from the federal government to run advertisement campaign for spreading awareness among masses regarding the pandemic.

He also highlighted that billions of rupees distributed among deserving people without any advertisement. He urged advertisement of welfare activities to promote the culture of helping those in need across the country.

The premier directed concerned ministries to issue funds for running an advertisement campaign said sources.

