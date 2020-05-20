PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Adviser for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Tuesday said that all retail shops across the province will remain during the Eid days, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Ajmal Wazir said the decision was taken in the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan orders.

“All retail shops will remain on Friday, Saturday, Sunday ahead of Eid,” he said, adding that the shops will also remain open during the Eid-ul-Fitr days.

He further said that the bakeries and home delivery service will continue after 5 pm across the province. A notification has been issued in this regard.

It must be noted that the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the opening of shopping malls across the country. The chief justice questioned the “rationale” behind closing the markets on the weekend.

In compliance with the Supreme Court directive, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure implementation of Supreme Court’s order in letter and spirit.

He issued directives while chairing a federal cabinet meeting here in Islamabad.

Read More: Public transport fares cut by 18 to 25pc in KPK: Ajmal Wazir

The death toll from coronavirus has reached 334 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the total number of patients stands at 6,230.

The statistics showed that 199 out of 334 people have died of coronavirus in Peshawar. The total count of COVID-19 patients in Peshawar stands at 2,412, whereas, 1,944 people recovered from the virus.

Comments

comments