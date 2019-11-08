RAWALPINDI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the NAB sources, Akram Durrani will be grilled by the bureau in assets beyond means case, illegal appointments and plots allotment cases.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 4 had extended bail of JUI-F leader till November 21.

The court asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in the bail plea, but the anti-graft watchdog body sought time in this context.

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already arrested two persons in illegal appointments case against the former chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akram Durrani.

The detainees were identified as Mukhtar Bukhsh and Atif Malik. The arrested persons were allegedly involved in illegal appointments during the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) central leader Akram Durrani’s tenure from 2002 to 2007.

Akram Durrani has served as the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 2002 to 2007. He served as federal minister for Housing and Works, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Last year, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had ordered an inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani over misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots.

Durrani was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) from Constituency PK-90 (Bannu-IV) in general election of 2018.

On October 2, 2018, Durrani became the leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

