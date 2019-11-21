Akram Durrani approaches IHC for extension in bail

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and head of the opposition-led Rehbar Committee, Akram Khan Durrani on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for extension in his bail plea in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases, ARY NEWS reported.

The high court had extended his interim bail until November 21 during his last appearance.

A two-member bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan will lead the bench hearing the proceedings.

NAB officials submitted a report in the case, not opposing bail plea of the former chief minister KPK in assets beyond means and illegal allotment cases.

Sources quoting the NAB report said that it was submitted with the IHC that the bureau has only issued warrants for the personal secretary of Durrani. “No warrants are issued for the arrest of Akram Durrani and his family members,” said the report adding that the NAB issues warrant of a person only if it wants to arrest him.

Read More: NAB summons Akram Durrani again on November 12

They said that the NAB authorities were directed from the high court to submit a report on the matter before Thursday’s proceedings but after a delay, it was finally submitted today.

Meanwhile, talking to media at the IHC, the JUI-F leader Durrani said that his party would begin implementation on ‘Plan C’ from Friday (tomorrow) with country-wide protest demonstrations.

The provincial leadership of the party will sit today to devise a strategy to implement the plan, he said.

On November 12, Durrani appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi to reply on three accountability inquiries against him including assets beyond means, fake recruitment and illegal land allotment.

In a previous visit, the NAB had asked questions from Durrani about recruitment on vacancies with fake domiciles.

