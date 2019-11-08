NAB summons Akram Durrani again on November 12

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Akram Durrani again on November 12 after completion of the today’s interrogation session in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) central leader, who is currently heading the opposition’s Rehbar Committee, appeared before the anti-corruption watchdog today where he was questioned for illegal appointments during his tenure.

Sources said that NAB investigators have questioned him for the appointment of 70 person belonging to his constituency on fake domicile in the housing ministry.

However, the response from Durrani failed to satisfy the investigation officials. The former KP chief minister kept insisting that he is being targeted for JUI-F’s Azadi March and he has not connections in the appointments. He claimed that merit-based appointments had been made on vacant seats in the housing ministry.

Earlier in the day, Durrani appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office in assets beyond means case.

According to the NAB sources, Akram Durrani will be grilled by the bureau in assets beyond means case, illegal appointments and plots allotment cases.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 4 had extended bail of JUI-F leader till November 21.

The court asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in the bail plea, but the anti-graft watchdog body sought time in this context.

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already arrested two persons in illegal appointments case against the former chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akram Durrani.

