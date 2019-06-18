AKTI delegation meets AIG Karachi Amir Shaikh

KARACHI: A delegation of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) held a meeting with Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The delegation discussed matters related to law and order, as well as different issues being faced by the business community in the metropolis.

While talking to the delegation, the police officer said that Karachi operation has entered into its second phase and the law enforcement agencies have made many achievements in the betterment of peace situation of the port city.

He detailed that notorious terrorists were encountered and Lyari gang war network was uprooted by the security officials.

Shaikh said that the country needs to eliminate unemployment, whereas, traders, nationals and police will have to work together in the third phase of Karachi operation.

Commenting over worsening traffic situation, the AIK Karachi admitted that Karachiites are facing parking issues. He added that parking areas were constructed in 27 plazas which were closed later.

He vowed AKTI delegation to devise a special traffic plan for Aram Bagh, Kharadar and Old City areas.

