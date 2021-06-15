Aladin Park encroachments: KMC demolishes shopping mall’s corridor, entrance gate

KARACHI: The anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has completed the first phase of the operation to remove the illegal shopping mall and club at Aladin Amusement Park, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The KMC teams have faced resistance from the shopkeepers gathered to stop anti-encroachment operation at Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club.

The clashes between police and protestors have slowed down the pace of anti-encroachment operation as it takes hours to demolish the entrance gate of the club, a restaurant and a corridor of the shopping mall.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read: Aladdin park shopkeepers protest demolition of shops

After completing the initial phase of the operation, the shopkeepers have been permitted to vacate the assets from their shops. A security check post of the Pavilion End Club was also demolished by the KMC teams.

There are 650 shops inside the Aladin Shopping Mall while the demolition of the whole shopping mall, club and restaurant could take weeks.

The authorities will submit a progress report to the Supreme Court (SC) today regarding the first day of anti-encroachment operation.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered to stop all the commercial activities in a bid to restore Aladdin Water Park in its original shape.

Read: Clashes erupt during Aladdin anti-encroachment drive, several protesters held

The orders were passed by the Supreme Court bench headed by chief justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the case related to the shopping centre and club near Aladdin Water Park at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

The court in its judgement directed the concerned authorities to raze the Pavilion End Club and shopping centre located near the water park.

The court had also sought a progress report on its judgement within two days. The Supreme Court also ordered demolishing all the illegal structures at Kashmir Road.

Comments

comments