Aleem Khan asks court to dismiss ECP’s appeal against him

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Aleem Khan asks to be released in a case filed in reference of not being forthcoming on his original asset details during the times of By-elections, ARY News reported.

The sessions court in Lahore proceeding on the case was asked to release the PTI member citing that the prosecution by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the politician were illegal.

The court then invited lawyers from both parties to step forth and present their arguments upon the matter at a later date.

The court adjourned further proceedings till July 13.

Earlier, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken the former Punjab senior minister into custody on Feb 7 after he reportedly failed to satisfy the bureau’s officials about sources of his income in connection with his offshore companies.

The accountability court on February 8 remanded Aleem Khan for nine days to NAB in a case of assets beyond known sources of income.

The PTI leader had tendered his resignation after being arrested by the anti-graft watchdog on Feb 6.

