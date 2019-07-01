Opposition failed massively in their endeavors against govt: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar today (Monday) said that the opposition may never develop trust amongst each other, ARY News reported.

The Chief Minister went on to claim that the opposition’s union was unnatural and would not last long.

“Those who were trying to create anarchy are in fact facing anarchy within their ranks,” said Buzdar.

Buzdar also claimed that the All Parties Conference (APC) proved to be a massive failure and had desecrated whatever credibility the opposition had.

Speaking about the Punjab government, Buzdar opined that the government was squarely focused on human development.

Read More: CM Buzdar deploys Dolphin force in Murree for tourists’ security

He stated: “The Punjab government is not working for personal pomp and show projects which are done for the sake of optics, rather focusing on raising the standards of living and empowering the common man.”

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar addressing the Punjab Assembly on June 28 expressed his satisfaction over the passing of Budget without a major hitch.

CM Punjab addressing the house said: “I am thankful to God that the budget was successfully passed.”

“47 per cent increase has been awarded in Punjab’s development budget,” added Buzdar.

“The current budget embodies the concept of ‘savings’, the biggest deduction has been made in the amount allocated for the Chief Minister’s office,” claimed CM Punjab.

