Aleem Khan expresses resolve to continue support for PM Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan here on Friday expressed resolve to continue support for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a rally after his release from jail, Aleem Khan said that he would always stand with PM Iram either he would be given any position in the party or not.

He said that they all were with the mission of PM Imran and added that they would eliminate corruption from the country at all costs.

Read More: Aleem Khan released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The jail authorities released the PTI leader upon receipt of his release order which an accountability court issued after submission of surety bonds by his lawyers. MPA Shoeb Siddiqui reached Kot Lakhpat Jail and handed the release order over to the prison authorities, thereby securing the release of Mr Khan.

The Lahore High Court ordered the release of Aleem Khan from judicial custody on bail in a case pertaining to possession of assets beyond means.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem granted Khan bail against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Comments

comments